EDGE Ensemble celebrates the musical partnership of cellist Amy Sue Barston and her husband, composer Adam Silverman at Bright Box Theater. Join us for an evening of premieres and new music fireworks featuring the “passionate and elegant” (The New York Times) playing of Amy Sue Barston, Shenandoah Conservatory’s Ieva Jokubaviciute (piano) and the colorful music of Adam Silverman, Jonathan Newman and Roshanne Etezady.
EDGE Ensemble
Bright Box Theater 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, Virginia 22601
Bright Box Theater 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, Virginia 22601 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Most Popular
To Serve and Protect
In the state’s five mounted police units, horse and rider share a bond in which trust transcends duty. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more
The Makeover
How a Herndon family found their dream home in a 19th-century Victorian farmhouse. Read more