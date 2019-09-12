EDGE Ensemble

Bright Box Theater 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, Virginia 22601

EDGE Ensemble celebrates the musical partnership of cellist Amy Sue Barston and her husband, composer Adam Silverman at Bright Box Theater. Join us for an evening of premieres and new music fireworks featuring the “passionate and elegant” (The New York Times) playing of Amy Sue Barston, Shenandoah Conservatory’s Ieva Jokubaviciute (piano) and the colorful music of Adam Silverman, Jonathan Newman and Roshanne Etezady.

Bright Box Theater 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, Virginia 22601
