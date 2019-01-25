Edge Ed Community Appreciation Day

Connect with your community! Play, learn, mingle, munch, hob-nob, and get inspired with family-friendly businesses, non-profits, coaches and speakers. Games! Lessons! Prizes! Snacks! A great activity for a day off from Fairfax County Public Schools.

Featured Speakers:

12PM: Be Powerful on Camera with TV Anchor Debra Alfarone

1PM: Keep your New Year's Resolutions with Coach Joni Rayos Samilin

2PM: Write Better, Right Now with Josh Silverman

3PM: Step Into Your Future with College Consultant Kevin Gonzalez

4PM: Building Self Confidence with 14-year-old Author Alana Andrews (and book signing)

5PM: Al's Amazing Slope Lesson!

Also:

Bikram Yoga of Alexandria

Dreams for Kids DC

Capitol Learning Academy

Worx By Maia

The Good Sweat Studio

GIVE Youth

Scramble

Snacks

Raffles on the hour!

And more