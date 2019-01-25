Edge Ed Community Appreciation Day

Connect with your community! Play, learn, mingle, munch, hob-nob, and get inspired with family-friendly businesses, non-profits, coaches and speakers. Games! Lessons! Prizes! Snacks! A great activity for a day off from Fairfax County Public Schools.
Featured Speakers:
12PM: Be Powerful on Camera with TV Anchor Debra Alfarone
1PM: Keep your New Year's Resolutions with Coach Joni Rayos Samilin
2PM: Write Better, Right Now with Josh Silverman
3PM: Step Into Your Future with College Consultant Kevin Gonzalez
4PM: Building Self Confidence with 14-year-old Author Alana Andrews (and book signing)
5PM: Al's Amazing Slope Lesson!
Also:
Bikram Yoga of Alexandria
Dreams for Kids DC
Capitol Learning Academy
Worx By Maia
The Good Sweat Studio
GIVE Youth
Scramble
Snacks
Raffles on the hour!
And more