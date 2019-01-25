Edge Ed Community Appreciation Day

Edge Ed Professional Tutoring 5501 Backlick Road, Virginia 22151

Connect with your community! Play, learn, mingle, munch, hob-nob, and get inspired with family-friendly businesses, non-profits, coaches and speakers. Games! Lessons! Prizes! Snacks! A great activity for a day off from Fairfax County Public Schools.

Featured Speakers:

12PM: Be Powerful on Camera with TV Anchor Debra Alfarone

1PM: Keep your New Year's Resolutions with Coach Joni Rayos Samilin

2PM: Write Better, Right Now with Josh Silverman

3PM: Step Into Your Future with College Consultant Kevin Gonzalez

4PM: Building Self Confidence with 14-year-old Author Alana Andrews (and book signing)

5PM: Al's Amazing Slope Lesson!

Also:

Bikram Yoga of Alexandria

Dreams for Kids DC

Capitol Learning Academy

Worx By Maia

The Good Sweat Studio

GIVE Youth

Scramble

Snacks

Raffles on the hour!

And more

Edge Ed Professional Tutoring 5501 Backlick Road, Virginia 22151
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
703-750-0065
