Eco Rodeo at Montpelier

Join us for a free, family-friendly festival celebrating James Madison's environmental stewardship! Learn about soil, water, air, and animal conservation; meet beekeepers; see birds of prey and other critters; shop for native plants; make seed bombs and bluebird boxes; enjoy live music, beer, and great food; and hear from organizations that share a passion for preserving, protecting, and respecting our environment. The Eco Rodeo is a roundup and display of the myriad ways we can take action to protect the earth!

Speakers include Hon. Abigail Spanberger (VA-07), Chair of the Conservation & Forestry Subcommittee of the House Agriculture Committee. Exhibitors include: Wildlife Center of Virginia Animal Exhibition; Piedmont Environmental Council; Central Virginia Beekeepers; Reynolds Subaru; Master Gardeners; Master Naturalists; Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards; Steadfast Farms; Rapidan River Kayak Company; Friends of the Rappahannock; Virginia Tech - Forestry Extension; Local Food Hub; Wild Virginia; Wild Rock; Stream Sweepers; Orange County Humane Society.