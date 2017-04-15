Easter Egg Hunt at Stratford Hall

FREE to kids and accompanying adults (parents/guardians)

Plan to join the hunt! Stratford Hall’s annual Easter Egg Hunt for children 2-12 will again be sponsored by Northern Neck Lodge #32 of the Fraternal Order of Police. The hunt will begin at 11 a.m. SHARP so plan to arrive early. Kids will need to bring a basket or other container to hunt with.

Over 4,000 eggs will be “hidden” on the large Oval field in front of the Great House. Areas will be roped off for each age group. There will be refreshments and prizes. No rain date. Does not include a Great House tour.

For more information contact Jon Bachman, 804-493-1972, or Jbachman@stratfordhalll.org.