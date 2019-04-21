Easter Brunch Buffet

Join us for Easter Brunch on April 21st.
$35 For Adults
$15 For Children 10 and Under
Children 2 and Under Free
Includes non-alcoholic beverages, tax, and gratuity
Call 804-537-5050 for reservations
Food
Hanover Tavern 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Virginia
Join us for Easter Brunch on April 21st.
$35 For Adults
$15 For Children 10 and Under
Children 2 and Under Free
Includes non-alcoholic beverages, tax, and gratuity
Call 804-537-5050 for reservations
Food
Apr 11, 2019
Apr 11, 2019
Explore Nayarit state. Read more
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. Read more
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. Read more
© 2016 Cape Fear Publishing Co. Inc.