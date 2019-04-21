Easter Brunch Buffet

Hanover Tavern 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Virginia

Join us for Easter Brunch on April 21st.

$35 For Adults

$15 For Children 10 and Under

Children 2 and Under Free

Includes non-alcoholic beverages, tax, and gratuity

Call 804-537-5050 for reservations

Hanover Tavern 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Virginia
Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Parents
804-537-5050
