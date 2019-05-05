The East Coast Triathlon Festival is a unique, world-class triathlon experience:
Nine races in one day for youth, junior elites, and professionals
Includes the Youth Mideast Regional Champs, a Youth/Junior Elite Cup, & an Elite Continental Cup
Safe youth-centric course closed to vehicular traffic with hay-bales on every corners
Youth athletes race the same course as world-class elites but in their individual race
Professional treatment for every participant
In 2018, athletes came from 13 countries and 42 US states including many local athletes
Packet Pick up will be on May 4th at the venue. There will also be an Expo on both May 4th and 5h.
Info can be found at https://www.endorphinfitness.com/races-eventseast-coast-triathlon-festival/