The East Coast Triathlon Festival is a unique, world-class triathlon experience:

Nine races in one day for youth, junior elites, and professionals

Includes the Youth Mideast Regional Champs, a Youth/Junior Elite Cup, & an Elite Continental Cup

Safe youth-centric course closed to vehicular traffic with hay-bales on every corners

Youth athletes race the same course as world-class elites but in their individual race

Professional treatment for every participant

In 2018, athletes came from 13 countries and 42 US states including many local athletes

Packet Pick up will be on May 4th at the venue. There will also be an Expo on both May 4th and 5h.

Info can be found at https://www.endorphinfitness.com/races-eventseast-coast-triathlon-festival/