EAST COAST TRIATHLON FESTIVAL

May 6, 2018

The East Coast Triathlon Festival is a unique, world-class triathlon experience:

Nine races in one day for the entire family: Kids, adults, elites, beginners

Safe course closed to vehicular traffic with hay-bales on every corners

Unique Super Sprint distance perfect for beginners as well as those with a need for speed

Race the same course as world-class elites but in a separate race

Professional treatment for every participant

SUPER SPRINT AMATEUR RACE

This adult race (13-adult) features a unique super sprint format (375m swim, 10k bike, 2.5k run). This format provides a perfect introduction to open water triathlon for the beginner as well as a chance for the experienced triathlete to see just how fast he or she can go. Race in the morning and then stay around to watch the elite races all day long.

Ages 13-100: 375m swim; 10k (2 lap) bike; 2.5k run

KID’S AMATEUR RACES

This race is a great introduction to open water triathlon with a fun, safe venue for ages 7-15 including a shallow man-made lake and bike and run on closed office park roadways. There is also a duathlon [run-swim-run] option for kids age 7-10 not wishing to swim.

Ages 7-10: 100m swim, 5k bike, 1/2 mi run

Ages 11-15: 200m swim; 10k (2 lap) bike; 2.5k run

Duathlon [age 7-10]: 1/2m run, 5k bike, 1/2 mi run

USAT YOUTH/JUNIOR ELITE CUP

A draft-legal race for youth/junior elites ages 13-19. This serves as 1 of 5 qualifiers for the Aug 4-5 Youth/Junior Elite National Championships in West Chester, Ohio. To learn more about this series, view the 2017 Junior Elite Series Guide.

Youth (13-15): 375m swim; 10k (2 lap) bike, 2.5k run

Junior (16-19): 750m swim; 20k (4 lap) bike; 5k (2 lap) run

CAMTRI (ITU) SPRINT AMERICAN CONTINENTAL CUP

We are proud to host the Richmond CAMTRI Sprint American Cup which brings some of the best triathletes inCAMTRILOGO the world to Richmond! This is a draft-legal race for athletes carrying elite licenses only. Please note: All Elite athletes are required to register for the race online. As this is an ITU event, athletes must also register through their National Federation to be entered into the ITU system.

CAMTRI Sprint American Cup (Elites): 750m swim; 20k (4 lap) bike; 5k (2 lap) run