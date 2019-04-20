Earth Day at the VLM

The Virginia Living Museum will celebrate Earth Day with special activities for our animals and guests Saturday, April 20. Observe the animals as they receive toys, treats and other enrichment activities to stimulate natural behaviors. Learn ways to help the environment by reducing, reusing and recycling waste. Visit the Goodson Living Green House and Conservation Garden for green building and gardening tips. Several environmental/governmental organizations will have displays and information about conservation measures.

There will also be crafts, eco-friendly giveaways, “green” vendors, earth-friendly animal shows, and egg hunts (sold out) sponsored by our partner, Embrace Treatment Foster Care. Plus, bring your electronics, old sneakers and plastic bags for recycling.

Included in museum admission. For an additional $4, attend one of our special Earth-Day-themed planetarium shows. 757-595-1900.