Celebrate Earth Day with the entire family at Earth Day Staunton at the Gypsy Hill Park Bandstand. This year’s theme is, “9-1-1: Climate Emergency -What you can do” Enjoy kid-oriented activities. Meet wildlife from the Wildlife Center; see a beehive; see a live native fish tank; look through a solar telescope; learn how to compost; take home some native plants and trees; and learn how you can help the Earth’s climate.

Kids receive a passport to fill out and redeem a prize at the Recycled Treasure Shop. Adults can learn about local environmental issues from the dozens of organizations represented.

Free Event

Food trucks available on-site.

In the event of rain, Earth Day Staunton will be in the Gypsy Hill Park Gym.

For information, please visit www.earthdaystaunton.org or Facebook – EarthDayStaunton.