Join us at the West End Branch Library (5420 Patterson Avenue) to hear Earl Swift read selections from his latest work "Chesapeake Requiem: A Year with the Watermen of Vanishing Tangier Island." Starts at 6:30.
Earl Swift Event with West End Branch Library
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
Mar 13, 2019
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. Read more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. Read more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. Read more