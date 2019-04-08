Earl Swift Event with West End Branch Library

to Google Calendar - Earl Swift Event with West End Branch Library - 2019-04-08 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Earl Swift Event with West End Branch Library - 2019-04-08 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Earl Swift Event with West End Branch Library - 2019-04-08 18:00:00 iCalendar - Earl Swift Event with West End Branch Library - 2019-04-08 18:00:00

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

Join us at the West End Branch Library (5420 Patterson Avenue) to hear Earl Swift read selections from his latest work "Chesapeake Requiem: A Year with the Watermen of Vanishing Tangier Island." Starts at 6:30.

Info

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
8042884346
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Earl Swift Event with West End Branch Library - 2019-04-08 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Earl Swift Event with West End Branch Library - 2019-04-08 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Earl Swift Event with West End Branch Library - 2019-04-08 18:00:00 iCalendar - Earl Swift Event with West End Branch Library - 2019-04-08 18:00:00
Join the Crowd

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular