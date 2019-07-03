Dumbarton House’s Jane Austen Film Festival

Throughout the summer, Dumbarton House Museum in Georgetown hosts an array of interesting and educational events that connect neighbors and visitors to its important past. Grab a blanket, grab a date, grab friends and family and enjoy Jane Austen’s timeless love stories under the stars in our beautiful historic garden. The Jane Austen Film Festival has been expanded to now include 5 films: 7/3 Sense and Sensibility, 7/10 Emma, 7/17 Persuasions, 7/24 Love and Friendship, 7/31 Pride and Prejudice.