Dumbarton House’s Great Gatsby Picnic

to Google Calendar - Dumbarton House’s Great Gatsby Picnic - 2019-06-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dumbarton House’s Great Gatsby Picnic - 2019-06-12 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dumbarton House’s Great Gatsby Picnic - 2019-06-12 18:00:00 iCalendar - Dumbarton House’s Great Gatsby Picnic - 2019-06-12 18:00:00

Dumbarton House 2715 Q Street NW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia 20007

Throughout the summer, Dumbarton House Museum in Georgetown hosts an array of interesting and educational events that connect neighbors and visitors to its important past. Picnic to this Roaring Twenties live action performance of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s famous novel presented by Picnic Theater Company at the Dumbarton House.

Info

Dumbarton House 2715 Q Street NW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia 20007 View Map
Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
to Google Calendar - Dumbarton House’s Great Gatsby Picnic - 2019-06-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dumbarton House’s Great Gatsby Picnic - 2019-06-12 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dumbarton House’s Great Gatsby Picnic - 2019-06-12 18:00:00 iCalendar - Dumbarton House’s Great Gatsby Picnic - 2019-06-12 18:00:00
Sweet Delights

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular