Throughout the summer, Dumbarton House Museum in Georgetown hosts an array of interesting and educational events that connect neighbors and visitors to its important past. Sneak around and investigate the clandestine corners of Georgetown. See where covert activities took place behind closed doors and in public places. Hear how “Wild Bill” Donovan, Aldrich Ames, Alger Hiss, and others practiced their spycraft.
Dumbarton House’s Georgetown Undercover Walking Tour
Dumbarton House 2715 Q Street NW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia 20007 View Map
Jun 12, 2019
