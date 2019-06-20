Dumbarton House’s Dumbarton at Dusk

Throughout the summer, Dumbarton House Museum in Georgetown hosts an array of interesting and educational events that connect neighbors and visitors to its important past. Celebrate DC and the “room where it happens” on the anniversary of the meeting between Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, and James Madison that put the nation’s capital where it is today. Join Dumbarton House to make your voice heard with postcard writing, DC themed-coloring, and mingling with local politicians. Stroll through the Making DC exhibition which highlights collections items related to early DC. Enjoy light refreshments, cash bar and the musical stylings of Tommy Rueckert.