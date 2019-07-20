Dumbarton House 8th Annual Day of Archaeology Festival

Dumbarton House 2715 Q Street NW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia 20007

Join Archaeology in the Community (AITC) for the 8th Annual Day of Archaeology Festival at Dumbarton House! This event is a fun-filled day for both adults and children. Children can get hands-on with mock-excavations, crafts, and 3D printed artifacts. Speak with archaeologists in person and learn about their projects locally and globally. There will be live music, family activities, face painting and food trucks for all to enjoy.

Dumbarton House 2715 Q Street NW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia 20007
Festivals & Fairs, History, Kids & Family
202-337-2288
