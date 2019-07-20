Join Archaeology in the Community (AITC) for the 8th Annual Day of Archaeology Festival at Dumbarton House! This event is a fun-filled day for both adults and children. Children can get hands-on with mock-excavations, crafts, and 3D printed artifacts. Speak with archaeologists in person and learn about their projects locally and globally. There will be live music, family activities, face painting and food trucks for all to enjoy.
Dumbarton House 8th Annual Day of Archaeology Festival
Dumbarton House 2715 Q Street NW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia 20007
Dumbarton House 2715 Q Street NW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia 20007 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, History, Kids & Family
Jun 15, 2019
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. Read more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. Read more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. Read more