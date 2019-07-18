Throughout the summer, Dumbarton House Museum in Georgetown hosts an array of interesting and educational events that connect neighbors and visitors to its important past. As we celebrate the works of Jane Austen with our annual Jane Austen Film Festival, we invite you to enjoy a Jane Austen Garden Party featuring period lawn games and Austen inspired crafts. This happy hour includes a cash bar, light refreshments by Geppetto Catering, free museum admission, and the music of the local string trio, Toccata Players. As part of our celebration of the great British author, the museum will feature a rarely-displayed 18th century, British redcoat.