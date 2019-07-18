Dumbarton at Dusk — Jane Austen Garden Party

to Google Calendar - Dumbarton at Dusk — Jane Austen Garden Party - 2019-07-18 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dumbarton at Dusk — Jane Austen Garden Party - 2019-07-18 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dumbarton at Dusk — Jane Austen Garden Party - 2019-07-18 17:30:00 iCalendar - Dumbarton at Dusk — Jane Austen Garden Party - 2019-07-18 17:30:00

Dumbarton House 2715 Q Street NW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia 20007

Throughout the summer, Dumbarton House Museum in Georgetown hosts an array of interesting and educational events that connect neighbors and visitors to its important past. As we celebrate the works of Jane Austen with our annual Jane Austen Film Festival, we invite you to enjoy a Jane Austen Garden Party featuring period lawn games and Austen inspired crafts. This happy hour includes a cash bar, light refreshments by Geppetto Catering, free museum admission, and the music of the local string trio, Toccata Players. As part of our celebration of the great British author, the museum will feature a rarely-displayed 18th century, British redcoat.

Info

Dumbarton House 2715 Q Street NW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia 20007 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, History, Outdoor
202-337-2288
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Dumbarton at Dusk — Jane Austen Garden Party - 2019-07-18 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dumbarton at Dusk — Jane Austen Garden Party - 2019-07-18 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dumbarton at Dusk — Jane Austen Garden Party - 2019-07-18 17:30:00 iCalendar - Dumbarton at Dusk — Jane Austen Garden Party - 2019-07-18 17:30:00
Refresh Yourself

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular