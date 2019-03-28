Dulles Town Center Carnival

This family-friendly event features midway rides for all ages from whimsical kiddie rides to state-of-the-art thrill rides, carnival games and favorite fair food.

Carnival parking and admission are free. Unlimited ride wristbands are $25 Monday - Thursday, $30 Friday - Sunday, or 2 wristbands for $35 online before midnight on March 28.

Visit the website for ride ticket prices and coupon savings on rides and food.

Carnival hours are 5 to 11 pm Monday - Friday and noon to 11 pm Saturday - Sunday.

For more information, call 866-666-3247.