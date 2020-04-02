Dulles Town Center Carnival

This family-friendly annual event features midway rides for all ages from enchanting kiddie rides to exhilarating thrill rides, carnival games and a variety of fair food.

Carnival parking and admission are free.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36 inches and taller) are $30 on site, or online in advance for $20, 2 for $35 or 4 for $60. After 5 pm Thurs., April 2, online wristbands are $25 each or 4 for $85. Military Sunday Special: Buy 1 $30 wristband, get 1 free with Military ID.

Ride tickets are also available at the carnival for $1.50 each, $30 for 20 tickets, or $60 for 50 tickets plus 1 free ride. (Rides take 2 or more tickets each.) Visit the website for coupon savings on rides and food.

Carnival hours are 5 to 11 pm April 2-3 and noon to 11 pm April 4-13.

For more information, call 866-666-3247.