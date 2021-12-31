Dueling Pianos New Years Eve + New Years Day

Coming to Colonial Downs, it’s Dueling Pianos. From Elton John to Garth Brooks, Billy Joel to Eminem and Neil Diamond to Sir Mix-A-Lot, come sing along as our Dueling Piano players tickle the ivories with all of your favorite hits. They’ll play everything from classic piano bar songs to contemporary hits with a unique twist. Get your request list ready and bring "Sweet Caroline," "Billie Jean" and "Jessie’s Girl" because this will be a night to remember. What’s better than a "Piano Man"? Two Dueling Pianos!

Must be 21 or older.