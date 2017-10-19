Professor Henriques is “not throwing away his shot.” Starting with a look at Hamilton, the most talked about Broadway show in years, Professor Henriques examines the most famous duel in American history and examines if it is possible to make sense out of the seemingly contradictory accounts of what actually happened.
The Duel Between Alexander Hamilton & Aaron Burr: Musical & Reality
Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg 326 W. Francis St. 326 W. Francis St., Williamsburg, Virginia 23185
