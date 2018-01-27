Follow the evolution of Celtic culture in Stepping Out, a high-energy extravaganza of sights and sounds presented by Dublin Irish Dance. These accomplished Irish step-dancers and musicians take us on a journey, exploring the history of the Celtic cultural experience through song and dance. This entertaining production reveals influences that have shaped Irish music and dance throughout history: from the farms of rural Ireland in the 1800s, to the Great Famine and the mass migration to New York, where Irish and American cultures blended and influenced each other. This production features the fast footwork of talented Irish step-dancers, an eight-member traditional Irish band, and a vocalist—many of whom have performed with internationally famous Irish ensembles like Riverdance, Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance, and Celtic Woman.