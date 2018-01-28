Follow the evolution of Celtic culture in Stepping Out, a high-energy extravaganza of sights and sounds presented by Dublin Irish Dance. These accomplished Irish step-dancers and musicians take the audience on a journey, exploring the history of the Celtic cultural experience through song and dance. This entertaining production reveals the influences that have shaped Irish music and dance throughout recent history: from the farms of rural Ireland in the 1800s to the Great Famine and the resulting mass migration to New York, where Irish and American cultures blended and influenced each other. Many of the artists in this ensemble have performed with popular acts like Riverdance, Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance, and Celtic Woman. With the lightening-fast footwork of the step-dancers, the spirited melodies of an eight-member traditional Irish band, and the lovely sounds of their Irish vocalist, this performance is sure to amaze.