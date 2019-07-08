“DSLR Photography Boot Camp” starts July 8 @Center for the Arts

Do you know the basic functions of your camera, but want to bring the “wow” factor to your photos? Improve your skills through 5 consecutive nights with an expert. We will focus on using composition and lighting to capture more compelling images, and help you transition away from using automatic camera settings and move into the creative use of manual mode. We will gain practice with guided photo walks around town, then learn to take better photos through hands-on tutorials in the Center's computer lab. Please bring your DSLR camera to class. Class limited to 8 students.

DSLR Photography Boot Camp

Ages 13 to Adult

Course Fee: $147

Member Course Fee: $128

Monday-Friday, July 8-July 12

(5 Days) 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Instructor Suhail Mir

Pre-registration required. Sign up online HERE

or call the Center for the Arts at (703) 330-2787

Business Hours: Monday - Friday 10am – 5pm

This program is offered at:

Center for the Arts of Greater Manassas/PWC, 9419 Battle Street, Manassas, Virginia, 20110, United States

Center for the Arts offers Dance, Art and Drama classes, camps & events throughout the year.

Learn more at www.center-for-the-arts.org or call 703-330-2787.