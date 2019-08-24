Driving the Future to Virginia’s Past

Electric vehicle owners are invited to take a road trip with Drive Electric RVA on Saturday, August 24 to James Madison's Montpelier in Orange County.

This is a great opportunity if you’re looking for an excuse to take your EV on a scenic weekend ride. After lunch, participants will get their own one-hour group tour of Madison’s retreat and learn more about the personal and professional life of America's fourth President. We’ll conclude the day with a raffle for a special Nissan LEAF-themed prize package that includes a rare Matchbox version of the all-electric car, a metal water bottle, and a baseball cap.

There are 12 Level 2 charging stations at Montpelier for both Tesla vehicles and other EVs. In addition, DC fast chargers are available about 20 miles south of the historic site at the Sheetz in Zion Crossroads.

This event is a fundraiser for the EV Experience, an education center being developed by Drive Electric RVA. Half of your ticket price will go towards helping people learn the basics about electric vehicle technology and receive unbiased, authoratative information on the growing variety of EVs on the market.

Here is the tentative schedule:

* 8:00-9:15 AM — Meet at Libbie Mill Midtown in Henrico County (4901 Libbie Mill East Blvd.) for breakfast and socializing

* 9:15-10:30 AM — Drive 50 miles to Sheetz in Zion Crossroads (135 Market Street) via US 250

* 10:30-11:15 AM — Charge at Electrify America DC fast chargers if you need to ... and more socializing

* 11:15 AM-12:00 PM — Drive 20 miles to James Madison’s Montpelier (11350 Constitution Highway) via US 15-N

* 12:00-1:00 PM — Eat lunch at Exchange Cafe ... and more socializing

* 1:00-2:00 PM — Take “Signature Tour” of house

* 2:00-3:00 PM — Raffle, then explore grounds on your own