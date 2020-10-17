DRIVE THRU Touch a Truck

The DRIVE THRU 15th Annual Touch a Truck provides the unique opportunity for children to explore vehicles of all types, including public service, emergency, utility, construction, landscaping, transportation, delivery trucks --all in one place! The Drive Thru format will keep children safe while learning about the vehicles that help build, protect, and serve our community. Food, drinks, and photo opportunities are also part of the day.

Admission hours are from 9:30am to 6:00pm and tickets are sold in predetermined time slots every 30 minutes. Admission tickets are $35 per vehicle..

Visit www.richmondtouchatruck.org to learn more about the event and purchase tickets. Please contact touchatruck@jlrichmond.org or 804-250-5450 with questions.