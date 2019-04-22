Drive Electric Earth Day

to Google Calendar - Drive Electric Earth Day - 2019-04-22 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Drive Electric Earth Day - 2019-04-22 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Drive Electric Earth Day - 2019-04-22 15:00:00 iCalendar - Drive Electric Earth Day - 2019-04-22 15:00:00

Eastern Henrico Recreation Center 1440 N Laburnum Avenue , Henrico County, Virginia 23223

As part of the Henrico County Energy Fair, Drive Electric RVA will have a display of 10 electric vehicles, including the new Hyundai Kona EV. We will also offer:

* Rides in selected cars,

* Test drives in the 2018 Nissan LEAF, courtesy of Hart Nissan of Mechanicsville, and

* Our EV Experience educational exhibit and interactive activities for the whole family, including a trivia game where you can win a free issue of Electric Car Insider magazine.

In addition, Solar United Neighbors will talk about their newest solar/EV charging co-op, which we are promoting along with the Sierra Club Virginia Chapter and other community partners.

Info

Eastern Henrico Recreation Center 1440 N Laburnum Avenue , Henrico County, Virginia 23223 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
to Google Calendar - Drive Electric Earth Day - 2019-04-22 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Drive Electric Earth Day - 2019-04-22 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Drive Electric Earth Day - 2019-04-22 15:00:00 iCalendar - Drive Electric Earth Day - 2019-04-22 15:00:00
Take Your Pick

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular