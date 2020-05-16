The Drifters, one of Rock & Roll’s founding vocal groups, are the second most successful recording artist of all time according to Billboard Magazine. They were the first African American vocal group to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and were part of the first class of Rock & Roll legends to be initiated into the Hall of Fame among other big names such as the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, and Bob Dylan.
The Drifters
Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts 110 W Finney Avenue, Suffolk, Virginia 23434
Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts 110 W Finney Avenue, Suffolk, Virginia 23434 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Aug 24, 2019
