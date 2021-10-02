The Drifters

Suffolk Center For Cultural Arts 110 Finney Avenue , Suffolk, Virginia 23434

Don't miss The Drifters, one of Rock & Roll’s founding vocal groups, are the second most successful recording artist of all time, according to Billboard Magazine. The Drifters had 17 Top 40 songs, with 5 Top 10’s In Billboard Top 100: • Up on the Roof • Under the Boardwalk • This Magic Moment • There Goes My Baby • Dance with Me • Spanish Harlem • Stand by Me • On Broadway ... The list of hits goes on and on!

Concerts & Live Music, Leisure & Recreation
757-923-0003
