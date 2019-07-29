Take a trip around the world with your sketchbook in hand. Visit a faraway continent, city, landmark, or beautiful rural view with no waiting in lines, lost luggage, or travel fees! Improvement of fundamental drawing skills will be the focus the class, with virtually unlimited visual reference possibilities courtesy of Google Street View. Through a wide array of lessons, students will learn to recognize and proportionally represent edges, shapes, negative space, line, and shadow, while finding inspiration via technological exploration.

Drawing Skills G.P.S. – Great Places to Sketch

Ages 10-14

Course Fee: $304

Member Course Fee: $266

Monday-Friday July 29- August 2

(5 Days) 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Instructor Lydia Bratton

