Dram of Love Valentine's Day Celebration

Love is in the air here at Virginia Distillery Company! Join us on Saturday, February 11th from 11am-6pm for our annual Dram of Love event featuring Gearharts Fine Chocolates, who will be sampling a mini version of their decadent chocolate whisky truffle made with our Virginia Highland Malt. Sue Harlow will be performing live from 2-5pm and Farm Fresh Fixins will be on site all day.