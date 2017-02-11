Dram of Love Valentine's Day Celebration

Virginia Distillery Company 299 Eades Lane, Lovingston, Virginia 22949

Love is in the air here at Virginia Distillery Company! Join us on Saturday, February 11th from 11am-6pm for our annual Dram of Love event featuring Gearharts Fine Chocolates, who will be sampling a mini version of their decadent chocolate whisky truffle made with our Virginia Highland Malt. Sue Harlow will be performing live from 2-5pm and Farm Fresh Fixins will be on site all day.

434-285-2900

