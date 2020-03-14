Dr. Yemonja Smalls Book Reading & Signing, "The Day It Rained"

The Day It Rained

Written and illustrated by Dr. Yemonja Smalls

Book Reading & Signing: March 14, 2-4 PM

(Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St, Manassas) center-for-the-arts.org 703-330-2787

I introduce “The Day It Rained,” a story that peeks at Alzheimer ’s disease through the eyes of a little girl, whose disappointment is dissolved through an unexpected time she shares with her grandmother. This is a love offering, rendered to present a unique interactive opportunity for open communication with children about what it means to continue to love someone who has dementia.

My own experiences with my grandmother who had Alzheimer’s Disease before she made her transition, taught me how to let go, and love differently, and enjoy the unplanned and unscripted moments when I needed to adjust to her journey with Alzheimer’s.

Come hear the story read by the talented 5 year old Natalia! Signed copies of the book and prints of “Braidin” from the book will be available for purchase. Conversation and a fun interactive activity for the group too, you won’t want to miss it! Some of my original art from the book will be displayed.