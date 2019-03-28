Dr. Paul Zeitz Book Launch & Discussion in the Reves Room

Join us in the Reves Room to discuss Dr. Paul Zeitz’s new book “Waging Justice – A Doctor’s Journey to Speak Truth and Be Bold.” In unflinching prose, Dr. Zeitz shares a lifetime of struggles and hard-won lessons as a doctor, activist, father and son. “Waging Justice” is a personal story and also a universal one: a story of action, courage and forgiveness and a rallying cry to wage justice in our lives, speak the truth, be bold, and serve justice for all by taking action in the world today. Dr. Zeitz is a physician, an epidemiologist and a tenacious, energetic, award-winning advocate for global justice and human rights. He has dedicated his career to catalyzing large-scale global impact and is currently waging justice in the USA and globally to “Build A Movement” to help usher in a more just and peaceful world.