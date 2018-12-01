Downtown Orange Holiday Village

On Saturday, December 1, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. downtown Orange becomes an old-fashioned holiday village filled with holiday music, a model train display, food, seasonal vendors, and Santa!

The annual event will bring together live holiday music, downtown merchant Open Houses, a Makers Craft Village, restaurant specials, Santa!, children’s activities, and local church bazaars.

There will be plenty of free parking readily available within easy walking from all the activities so don’t hesitate to plan on spending a wonderful Saturday in downtown Orange.