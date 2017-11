Enjoy holiday shopping in the heart of Downtown Fairfax, with foods, unique gifts, wine tastings and more.

Old Town Square, 3999 University Dr, Fairfax

First three weekends in December, (Dec 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17)

Friday 5:00–9:00pm

Saturday 10:00am–6:00pm

Sunday 1:00–5:00pm