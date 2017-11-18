This award-winning contemporary dance company makes its first appearance at the Center in more than a decade in a performance that showcases daring physicality, impeccable choreography, and expansive artistry. The New York-based Doug Varone and Dancers is universally praised for “thrilling, mesmerizing work” (The Village Voice). This performance includes Varone’s latest piece, in the shelter of the fold, which contemplates faith and belief as well as coping, realization, and choice. This 40-minute work comprises episodic, stand-alone vignettes, one of which features the remarkable dancers from Mason’s School of Dance. Founded in 1986, the company has been awarded an impressive 11 Bessies (New York Dance and Performance Awards) while amassing an impressive body of work, which includes collaborations in theater, opera, and film, making it one of the most respected dance companies working today. “If this work and these dancers can’t move you, I don’t know what would” (Dance Magazine).