Since its founding in 1986, Doug Varone and Dancers has commanded attention for its expansive vision, versatility, and technical prowess. On the concert stage, in opera, theatre and on the screen, Varone’s kinetically thrilling dances make essential connections and mine the complexity of the human spirit. From the smallest gesture to full-throttle bursts of movement, Doug Varone and Dancers, “command attention as soon as the curtain goes up” (Chicago Tribune).

As part of a special thirtieth anniversary tour, the company presents a dynamic evening of works spanning their impressive history—from earlier works, such as Home and Possession, which established Varone as a modern master, to a newly commissioned cycle of imagistic dances entitled Paradox of Prayer.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for senior citizens and $10 for non-SU students. Purchase tickets at the Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre box office; call (540)665-4569 or go to www.conservatoryperforms.org. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and two hours before this concert at the performance venue.