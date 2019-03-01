Double-Edged: Pop-up Exhibition at BOJUart Gallery

MOCA gave 12 local artists a challenge to make a piece of art following specific rules. All they were told is that they would have to collaborate with another artist within a limited timeframe. A daunting task, perhaps even a little scary, but they accepted the challenge anyway! The artists of Double-Edged have proven themselves talented, open, generous, and brave. When combined, they are a force. Double-edged will be on view at BOJUart Gallery 1-30.