Double-Edged: Pop-up Exhibition at BOJUart Gallery

to Google Calendar - Double-Edged: Pop-up Exhibition at BOJUart Gallery - 2019-03-01 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Double-Edged: Pop-up Exhibition at BOJUart Gallery - 2019-03-01 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Double-Edged: Pop-up Exhibition at BOJUart Gallery - 2019-03-01 18:00:00 iCalendar - Double-Edged: Pop-up Exhibition at BOJUart Gallery - 2019-03-01 18:00:00

Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451

MOCA gave 12 local artists a challenge to make a piece of art following specific rules. All they were told is that they would have to collaborate with another artist within a limited timeframe. A daunting task, perhaps even a little scary, but they accepted the challenge anyway! The artists of Double-Edged have proven themselves talented, open, generous, and brave. When combined, they are a force. Double-edged will be on view at BOJUart Gallery 1-30.

Info
Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
7574250000
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Double-Edged: Pop-up Exhibition at BOJUart Gallery - 2019-03-01 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Double-Edged: Pop-up Exhibition at BOJUart Gallery - 2019-03-01 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Double-Edged: Pop-up Exhibition at BOJUart Gallery - 2019-03-01 18:00:00 iCalendar - Double-Edged: Pop-up Exhibition at BOJUart Gallery - 2019-03-01 18:00:00
Take a Bite

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular