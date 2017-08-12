Double Bubble Fun Run

Van Dyck Park 3720 Old Lee Hwy , Virginia 22030

Welcome to the 4TH annual Double Bubble Fun Run!

This is the first Fun Run just for children and parents. You will be running through more than 13 stations which include Bubbles, Foam, Slides, Colors and Obstacles!

A fun event for the whole family ages 2 and up.

Come early to make sure you won't miss our Super Hero Race. The Super Heroes will start the first heat of each day and your child can cheer for their favorite Super Hero! Come out to see Batman, Spider-Man and many more………

Look out for our Big Bang Confetti Canon which will blow out tons of confetti.........a WOW for every eye.

Pre-Registration Required at www.doublebubblerun.com

Use the code: RECSAVINGS to receive $20 off your registration!

703-385-7858
