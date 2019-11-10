The Dora L. Lewis Family & Child Development Center and Kids’ Place Present: An Afternoon with Sheldon Low

Join us for a fun, family concert! The Weinstein JCC is excited to be hosting renowned, Jewish musician, Sheldon Low, for a weekend of events that will be fun for the whole family.

Sheldon Low continues to establish himself as a prominent voice in contemporary Jewish music, with 5 albums to his name and more as the highly acclaimed duo “Hadar and Sheldon.” A self-proclaimed road warrior, Low performs in over 100 concerts, services, and workshops around North America each year. In addition to becoming a mainstay of congregational life, Sheldon’s music has become the soundtrack of the lives of hundreds of thousands of children around the globe, thanks in part to PJ Library distributing two of his children’s albums and featuring him on countless other compilation albums. Sheldon is also widely known for creating and hosting the innovative Jewish Songwriter podcast. He is currently the artist-in-residence at Temple Israel of the City of New York and lives in Harlem with his wife and musical partner, Hadar Orshalimy. Together, they are known as secular folk-pop duo “We Are The Northern Lights.” For more info, visit SheldonLow.com.

Sponsored by the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond

$10 per household for JCC Members and $15 per household for Non-Members