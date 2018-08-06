Donavon Frankenreiter

to Google Calendar - Donavon Frankenreiter - 2018-08-06 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Donavon Frankenreiter - 2018-08-06 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Donavon Frankenreiter - 2018-08-06 20:00:00 iCalendar - Donavon Frankenreiter - 2018-08-06 20:00:00

The Tin Pan 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229

To create his fifth full-length album Start Livinʼ, Hawaii-based singer/guitarist/songwriter Donavon Frankenreiter holed up in a Southern California studio for seven days with his longtime bassist Matt Grundy—and no one else. The follow-up to 2010ʼs Glow, Start Livinʼ is a nine-track selection of folk-infused songs that sweetly reflect the simplicity of their recording. With its smooth showcasing of Frankenreiterʼs rich, honey-thick vocals and masterful guitar work, Start Livinʼ bears all the intimacy of an impromptu back-porch performance and the tenderness of a treasured love letter.

Info
The Tin Pan 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
8044478189
to Google Calendar - Donavon Frankenreiter - 2018-08-06 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Donavon Frankenreiter - 2018-08-06 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Donavon Frankenreiter - 2018-08-06 20:00:00 iCalendar - Donavon Frankenreiter - 2018-08-06 20:00:00
Shake It Up Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular