To create his fifth full-length album Start Livinʼ, Hawaii-based singer/guitarist/songwriter Donavon Frankenreiter holed up in a Southern California studio for seven days with his longtime bassist Matt Grundy—and no one else. The follow-up to 2010ʼs Glow, Start Livinʼ is a nine-track selection of folk-infused songs that sweetly reflect the simplicity of their recording. With its smooth showcasing of Frankenreiterʼs rich, honey-thick vocals and masterful guitar work, Start Livinʼ bears all the intimacy of an impromptu back-porch performance and the tenderness of a treasured love letter.
Donavon Frankenreiter
The Tin Pan 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229
The Tin Pan 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
