Don Giovanni

to Google Calendar - Don Giovanni - 2018-11-16 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Don Giovanni - 2018-11-16 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Don Giovanni - 2018-11-16 20:00:00 iCalendar - Don Giovanni - 2018-11-16 20:00:00

Dominion Arts Center 300 E Grace St, Virginia 23219

Considered one of the top 10 operas in the world, Don Giovanni blends comedy, melodrama and supernatural elements into Mozart's popular opera. Don Giovanni is the consummate bad boy - a licentious nobleman who outrages all who encounter him with his philandering ways. This opera confronts all-too familiar contemporary and universal topics of sex, power, and morality.

Info
Dominion Arts Center 300 E Grace St, Virginia 23219 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
866.673.7282
to Google Calendar - Don Giovanni - 2018-11-16 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Don Giovanni - 2018-11-16 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Don Giovanni - 2018-11-16 20:00:00 iCalendar - Don Giovanni - 2018-11-16 20:00:00
Ride Along

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular