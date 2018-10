Considered one of the top 10 operas in the world, Don Giovanni blends comedy, melodrama and supernatural elements into Mozart's popular opera. Don Giovanni is the consummate bad boy - a licentious nobleman who outrages all who encounter him with his philandering ways. This opera confronts all-too familiar contemporary and universal topics of sex, power, and morality.

Running time: 2hrs 55mins including intermission

Sung in Italian with English Supertitles