Considered one of the top 10 operas in the world, Don Giovanni blends comedy, melodrama and supernatural elements into Mozart's popular opera. Don Giovanni is the consummate bad boy - a licentious nobleman who outrages all who encounter him with his philandering ways. This opera confronts all-too familiar contemporary and universal topics of sex, power, and morality.
Don Giovanni
Dominion Arts Center 300 E Grace St, Virginia 23219
Dominion Arts Center 300 E Grace St, Virginia 23219 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
Oct 10, 2018
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. more