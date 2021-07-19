Dominion Valley Club Benefit Golf Tournament

For maximum fun, and to keep the game moving, foursomes will play in a Scramble type format with bogey being the maximum score on any hole. Contests on the course include hole-in-one, long drive, closest to pin, and more. Prizes include new vehicles, vacations, and golf equipment.

A buffet-style breakfast will be provided in the clubhouse during the registration hour. While on the course, unlimited drinks will be served from roaming beverage carts. An open bar hour and a dinner banquet follow at the clubhouse. Remarks from members of Willing Warriors, prizes, and awards are included during the course of the banquet.

Each year we reserve about 16-20 player spots for our “Willing Warriors”. This is a great opportunity to meet and talk to our nation’s heroes in person. Please come and join us this year for a great time and a great way to give back to some very deserving people!