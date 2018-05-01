“Dolores” Documentary Film Screening and Panel Discussion

Join us for a screening of the 2017 PBS documentary Dolores, followed by a panel discussion on labor justice in Virginia’s farmlands. This event is free and open to the public.

About Dolores:

Dolores Huerta is among the most important, yet largely unknown, activists in American history. A co-founder, along with César Chávez, of the United Farm Workers, Huerta led the fight for racial and labor justice. The self-titled film depicts Dolores Huerta’s life’s work.

Panelists:

José Baez, Legal Aid Justice Center Charlottesville

Margaret Hennessy, Legal Aid Justice Center Charlottesville

Phil Story, Legal Aid Justice Center Richmond