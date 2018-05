This 1.5 mile tour (approximately 2 hours) will offer visitors and their dogs a chance to learn about the history of pets on the Montpelier property. Along the way, learn about the dogs that called Montpelier home, and their owners. Pets during the Madisons' time, the duPont dogs bred for show, foxhounds, dog housing and the Dalmations, and entertaining anecdotes will be covered!

Begins at the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center. Please make sure your pet is leashed and sociable.