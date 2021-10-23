Canine Companions DogFest is coming to you! So grab your dog and get ready to have a tail-waggin’ good time! We’ll change lives, four paws at a time™.

Join us at Reston Town Center on Saturday, October 23, 2021 for DogFest Washington DC 2021 benefiting Canine Companions. Furry friends and their families are invited to join us online for a day of fun, festivities, contests, graduate speakers, dog demonstrations, and more. Register for free at www.canine.org/DogFestWashingtonDC to receive a FREE DogFest bandana for your dog! Can’t make it in-person? We’ll have fun virtual activities, too!

In 2019, hundreds joined us in our biggest celebration yet with demonstrations, canine contests, an agility course, vendors, and best of all, stories of real graduate teams who live and work in and around Washington DC. We’re excited to be back in-person this year! Canine Companions provides expertly trained service dogs to adults, children and veterans with disabilities FREE of charge. Work with us to make this possible!

Celebrate the community of people and dogs that make it possible for Canine Companions to show that the most advanced technology capable of transforming the lives of people with disabilities has a cold nose and a warm heart.

We will continue to monitor CDC and local health guidelines related to COVID-19 and will provide any event updates on our website.

Join the fun on Saturday, October 23, 2021!