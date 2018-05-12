Join us for our annual Dog Day Celebration! Bring your 4-legged friends for a day of fun at Breaux Vineyards this Spring. We will have live music, wine tastings, dog rescue organizations, doggie based vendors, and delicious food. Don’t miss out on the fun!

There will be treats and watering stations for the pups, as well as a contest for all of your beautiful and talented pooches. Categories include: Largest dog, smallest dog, and coolest trick. Be sure to register at our welcome pergola– judging will take place in the afternoon, along with the awarding of prizes for our winners!

2:30PM Largest Dog

3:00PM Smallest Dog

3:30PM Coolest Trick

***All dogs must be both dog and people friendly, as well as on a leash at all times***

This is a free event!