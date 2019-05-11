Dog Day Celebration at Breaux Vineyards

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132

Join us for our annual Dog Day celebration. Bring your 4-legged friends for a day of fun at Breaux Vineyards this spring. We will have live music, wine tastings, dog rescue organizations, doggie based vendors, food vendors, and local crafters onsite for you to enjoy. Don’t miss out on the fun!

There will be treats and watering stations for the pups, as well as a contest for all of your beautiful and talented pooches. Categories include largest dog, smallest dog, and coolest trick. Be sure to register at our welcome pergola- judging will take place in the afternoon, along with the awarding of prizes for our winners!

No reservation or RSVP required –

ALL DOGS MUST BE ON A LEASH AT ALL TIMES!

