DoDad’s Lab is known as the funniest science show in Central Florida, so come experience the fun with us! Professor DoDad will be making an appearance right here at the Virginia Living Museum! Catch one (or two) shows on either December 27, 28, or 29.

Science is Fun – 11:00 am

Professor DoDad brings fun to learning science principles and STEM education. Enjoy breaking down science by using Observe, Analyze, & Deduce! Experience are the “The Cotton Candy Vortex Rings”, “TP Shooter”, “The One Breath Bag”, and “The Incredible Growing and Shrinking Head.”

Super Hero Powers Revealed – 1:00 pm

Professor DoDad reveals superhero powers with optical illusions, experiments with sound, light, and even floating a child off the ground! This show features lots of audience participation, family-friendly humor and safe and fun science experiments.

Cost: Included in Museum admission. 757-595-1900.